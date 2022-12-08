Not Available

Trapped in the Closet on the Independent Film Channel (IFC), starring Grammy-winner R. Kelly as Sylvester, is one of the most unusual creative endeavors in recent history. Originally aired in 2005 and 2007 as a series of 22 short videos, Trapped in the Closet is now available in its entirety. Perhaps the first R&B operetta artist ever, R. Kelly takes us through a musical soap opera of the lives of Sylvester, his wife Gwendolyn (Cat Wilson), and an ever-increasing circle of community members connected in some way to the couple. Sometimes comic, sometimes tragic, there are surprises at every turn. While maintaining a single melody and rhyme scheme throughout, R. Kelly masterfully weaves a tale of love and deceit, complete with cut scenes, dream sequences, and flashbacks. To add to the fun, Kelly plays several roles himself, including a narrator in an angelic white suit, a holy roller preacher, and an unrepentant pimp.