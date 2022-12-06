Not Available

Welcome to the Trapper John, M.D. guide at TV Tome. First Telecast: September 23, 1979 Last Telecast: September 4, 1986 Episodes: 151 Color Episodes "Trapper John, M.D." brought the character of "Trapper John" from M*A*S*H in as the Chief of Surgery at San Franscico Memorial Hospital. Joining him on the surgical staff was a brilliant young surgeon, G. Alonzo "Gonzo" Gates, who had also served in a MASH unit --- in Vietnam. The show covered standard medical stories, but it also took chances with such subjects as AIDS, the Epstein-Barr Virus, and Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome.