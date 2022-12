Not Available

Featuring stories of life and death, Trauma Doctors follows an elite team of doctors as they diagnose and treat patients at one of the UK’s leading trauma centres. Conducting on-the-spot investigations, these specialists use all available clues to make critical, split-second decisions that just might save their patients’ lives. Every case is a new mystery waiting to be solved, and cutting-edge 3D graphics give viewers a rare insider’s perspective of what is at stake.