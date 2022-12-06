Not Available

Trauma: Life in the E.R. explores what life is like in an emergency room. Viewers travel to different ERs located throughout the United States to learn the excitement and thrill, trials and tribulations associated with emergency medicine. The program gives insight into how doctors, nurses and patients all interact in the emergency setting and shows what scenarios may be peculiar to specific ERs. Viewers also have the opportunity to travel with emergency medical workers in the field to see the special and often life-threatening situations they face.