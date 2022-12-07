Travel Channel Essential...

Not Available

The best advice always comes from those in the know and that’s definitely what you want when it comes to planning a holiday. The traditional two weeks in the sun has changed dramatically in the last ten years. A holiday is no longer time out, it’s time well spent; a chance to experience a new place, explore new interests, possibly gain a skill or exercise a passion. In fact, holidays have never been more important and when you’re planning yours, nothing is more valuable than quality guidance from someone who knows. Advising you on how to get the most from your travels, Essential is back with more adventures. Danann Breathnach travels to both well known and unknown parts of Turkey in visits to Istanbul where he finds a thoroughly modern city and Eastern Turkey where he discovers a land alive with history where mighty powers met in battle and empires fell. Mike McLean travels to Nova Scotia to experience the rugged coastline and stumbles on a male-only colony. Mike also tries out Mozambique where he somehow finds himself sharing his shower with a lion. Danny Robin’s learns that Lithuania translates as Land of Rain, but thankfully avoids a drenching and discovers a gem of a Baltic state. It’s all essential viewing.