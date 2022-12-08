Not Available

Six girls have been chosen to compete for the chance to be a television star with their own travel show. Traveling to Tokyo, Thailand, Sydney, Paris and Rome these girls will have to produce their own travel stories in each location, facing challenges with the locals, the production team and each other! Watch as the girls attempt to overcome their lack of experience as travel hosts while still trying to stay ahead of the other girls and move on in the competition. The five competing Travel Girls all touch down in their first location Bangkok, Thailand. After a production meeting it is time to get into the competition. Working through the day and night the girls are tested at Bangkok’s markets with pieces they have to perform to camera. But is the stress of the competition already too much for some of the girls? Problems are also already starting in the crew, as the executive producer goes head to head with the series producer.