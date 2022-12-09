Travel Guides

Not Available

A travel series that sends five ordinary British households to review some of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, from an all-inclusive in Tenerife to a five star hotel in Dubai, to see what they can really offer an average Brit. Each week the same households travel to a different destination and experience identical holidays. Narrator Johnny Vegas guides us through the location, while the households give honest and frank reviews about everything on offer - from the accommodation to the food to the activities.