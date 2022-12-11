Not Available

Travel Guides NZ will follow five different groups of Kiwi travellers on their domestic escapades around the land of the long white cloud. Our travellers will become critics too, rating and reviewing their holiday experiences in a way only Travel Guides can deliver. One person’s idea of paradise is another’s nightmare, and our opinionated travellers will be thrown out of their comfort zones as they deliver brutally honest and hilarious reviews of NZ’s unique tourist attractions. Join them on adventures from Northland to Southland, Gisbourne, Marlborough Sounds, Fiordland, and Auckland, over six jam-packed episodes. We've been hooked on Travel Guides Australia, and now we'll get a taste of the popular reality travel show, set in our own backyard. Re-discover our magical country through the eyes of ordinary families on extraordinary adventures. Bon voyage Kiwis!