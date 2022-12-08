Not Available

Journalist Joseph Rosendo likes to recall a quote from Mark Twain at the end of each episode of his Emmy Award-winning television series: “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness.” Embracing that philosophy, “Travelscope” leads viewers on journeys to the world's most exotic locations with the goal of filling in the missing link between cultures. Rosendo provides not only insights on the numerous places he explores, but important travel information for the conscientious globe-trotter.