Not Available

Trawlers, Rigs & Rescue: North Sea is an exciting new series explores life on the North Sea and the worlds of the people who work and live in some of the most isolated and challenging conditions on earth…Featuring staggering triumphs of civil engineering and examining the colossally impressive scale and ingenuity of offshore industry; the hardships of trawlermen battling the seas to fill their quotas and the bravery of the search and rescue teams patrolling the waves – Trawlers Rigs and Rescue: North Sea will be packed with facts, drama and insight. Source: http://www.trawlersrigsandrescue.com/