Treacherous Waters

Not Available

Ni Shui Han is a wuxia drama that combines the delicacy of the character's internal struggles with the martial arts performances. Based on Wen Rui An's original novel, Ni Shui Han follows the journey of Qi Shao Shang (played by Julian Cheung Chilam) in his quest to find out the truth behind his sword, Ni shui han. Gu Xi Zhao (played by Wallace Chung Han Liang) is the antagonist in this story. He pursues after Qi Shao Shang in hopes of stopping him before he finds the truth of the sword. The characters, in their clashes and struggles, weighs the importance of loyalty and justice and the meaning of love and life. Ni Shui Han examines several layers of human feeling and the meaning of life for the characters; it is much more than simply a martial arts drama, it is a touching story about truth and life.