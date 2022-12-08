Treasure Detectives

Not Available

Curtis Dowling has more than 20 years experience as an antiques dealer and is one of the most respected people in the industry when it comes to detecting forgeries of art, antiques and other collectibles. In this series, collectors turn to Dowling and his team to determine whether items they have acquired are the real deal -- potentially worth big bucks -- or fakes -- worth nothing. Each episode features two cases, during which Dowling and his team dig into each item's history by tracing the place of its origin and how it was made. During each investigation, the team pulls back the curtain on forgers, showing the methods they employ, in hope of helping people avoid similar scams in the future. While some may be disappointed to find that their extravagant purchases are fake, others may be ecstatic to learn that their garage-sale finds are valuable.