Treasure Houses of Britain is not just about some of the world’s best-loved buildings, spectacular as they are; it is about the treasures within which tell a human story, from the tapestries which the First Duke of Marlborough commissioned to celebrate his triumph at the Battle of Blenheim, to the Italian pietra dura cabinet which the Medicis gave to the owners of Burghley – the greatest Elizabethan house in England. Television presenter and journalist Selina Scott travels the length of the country to explore the opulent rooms, rolling grounds and unique collections of priceless art and antiques of five of the country’s most recognisable treasure houses: Burghley House, Chatsworth House, Blenheim Palace, Holkham Hall, and Boughton House.