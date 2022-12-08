Not Available

ReelzChannel today announced that Treasure King, the network's new weekly, half-hour reality series will premiere on Wednesday, January 22 at 10pm ET/ PT taking viewers on a wild ride with larger-than-life collector Richie Marcello as he scours the globe to buy and sell some of the world's most highly sought after museum-caliber treasures and rare Hollywood memorabilia many believed to be lost forever. Joined by his team of stunning Gallery Girls, Richie is always on the hunt to uncover relics that naysayers have sworn would never be found. Each week, viewers will see Richie showcase the lucrative items he's found and hear the insider stories that defy belief. Treasure King airs Wednesdays at 10pm ET/ PT and is produced by Asylum Entertainment.