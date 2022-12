Not Available

This series is adaptation of 古龍 Gu Long novel. The hero cum thief 蕭十一郎 Siu Sap Yat Long inherits mandate to look after 楚留香 Chor Lau Heung's treasure and return it to Chor's grandchildren. Many people have interest to the treasure. Rumor appears that a powerful sabre contains the map to the treasure. On the struggle to fulfill the mandate, Siu has only one friend, 風四娘 Feng Sei Leung, the smart cop (she knows martial art too).