Discover five of the world’s greatest treasures, all with remarkable secrets that have remained hidden – until now. “Treasures Decoded”, examines five treasures of antiquity: The Turin Shroud, The Dead Sea Copper Scroll, The Jesus Tablets, The Death Cult of the Sphinx and The Golden Raft of El Dorado. Each object will be scrutinised by experts using a range of new techniques including state-of-the art forensics, which will unlock the mind-blowing truth for the first time ever. Filming with archaeologists, historians, scholars, and scientists, no stone is left unturned in search of answers. In this new series, explore the history and possible implications of exposing the fascinating truth about each treasure. What does the obscured writing on the Turin Shroud mean? Is the Golden Raft the key to finding the treasures of El Dorado? All will be revealed.