Treasures from the Past

UNESCO's World Heritage program seeks to protect the remains of humankind's diverse cultural and natural treasures. NHK makes its contribution by recording these World Heritage sites around the world in high-definition. This series presents stunningly beautiful images that will leave an everlasting impression on the viewer, such as those of the many religious settings in India, a Spanish city where people live in the midst of amazing historical sites, and remains of Imperial China that can take us back through 3,000 years of history. 26-minute and 5-minute versions are available.