Sketch series with the comedians Johanna Nordström and Hampus Nessvold. In the small community of Västerköping lives the cashier Terese, "Väktar-Åsa", the twins Gittan and Bittan and the nurses Tim and Jeanette. The common denominator between them and all the other residents of the town is that they long for the weekend. Or as they themselves put it "Welcome to beautiful Västerköping. We eat, sleep, work and long for the weekend. Yes, we do."