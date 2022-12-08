Trevor McDonald's Queen and Country

Not Available

She is the second longest serving sovereign in history. Elizabeth the Second celebrates sixty years on the throne and we celebrate the institutions and traditions surrounding the monarchy with Trevor McDonald. From the great buildings of London, capital of a royal dynasty, through the pomp and circumstance of a state visit, The Queen's possessions, and 900 years of history; to a privileged glimpse of a royal portrait. From 600 years of counting royal swans on the River Thames to The Queen 'Down Under'. This is the story of a queen and her country told by a British Icon, Trevor McDonald.