Tribal Wives

Six women are given the opportunity to travel to some of the most remote parts of the world and experience life with a tribe in this new series for BBC Two. Like many women today, juggling with the pressures of Western life from careers to home and family, all the women think something is missing. By spending time with tribes in which women's roles are very different, they hope they can find some answers and, in doing so, change their own lives. The series provides a unique and intimate insight into the lives of women in tribes around the world, from the Amazon to sub-Saharan Africa. For the six Western women, it proves to be a life-changing experience as they immerse themselves into living as a tribal woman in some of the world's most remote and beautiful locations.