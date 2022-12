Not Available

Tribeca was an hourlong anthology that, despite widespread critical acclaim, ran only for seven original episodes. It was co-produced, with much fanfare, by Oscar-winning actor Robert DeNiro. The show's namesake, of course is the Manhattan neighborhood "Triangle Below Canal." Only actor/director Joe Morton ("Brother from Another Planet") and Philip Bosco were regulars. The theme song, which sampled James Brown's voice, was performed by hip-hop artist Me Phi Me.