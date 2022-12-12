Not Available

Tricky Business was a British children's sitcom which ran for three series from 1989 to 1991. It featured Anthony Davis, Sally Ann Marsh and Una Stubbs in the first series, David Wood, Anthony Davis, Patsy Palmer, a puppet rabbit called Crabtree in the second and Bernie Clifton and Leslie Schofield in the third. Paul Zenon was the longest-surviving cast member, playing Tricky Micky in series two and himself in series three, as well as being the magic consultant for both those series.