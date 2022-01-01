Trigger Happy TV (US)

Not Available

Trigger Happy TV was a British hidden camera television show, created, produced by and starring Dom Joly, originally aired on January 14, 2000, on the British television channel Channel 4. Unlike most hidden camera programmes, many of the scenes in Trigger Happy TV did not revolve around trapping normal people into embarrassing and impossible situations. Instead, Joly often made fun of himself rather than others, and many scenes made people stop and either laugh or simply wonder what was going on; the passers-by are never made aware of the fact that they are on television, presumably until they sign a release form allowing the use of the footage shot.