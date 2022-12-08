Triggers: Weapons That Changed the World

Not Available

Combining history, science, technology and revealing demonstrations, this cutting-edge series examines the evolution of firearms and how the development of each one changed the face of combat forever. In each episode of TRIGGERS, Willis is joined by historical and technical experts to test a series of iconic firearms and examine what made each one unique from competitors in its class. Gun-mounted cameras and high-speed photography capture every moment of the bullet's trajectory, featuring its explosive escape from the barrel to the powerful force the impact makes on its target. Each weapon has an antecedent that sparked its development, as well as a successor that improved upon its technology—or was developed in response to its supremacy. Each was developed for one reason: to gain a competitive edge over the enemy, and the winner was the biggest, best or fastest weapon.