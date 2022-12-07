Trinity (UK)

Not Available

Set in the gothic, oak panelled halls of residence and lecture theatres of the fictional Bridgeford University, Trinity College. For over 900 years, Trinity has been an elite playground solely for the über rich and powerful. However, for the first time in its long and illustrious history, Trinity is about to throw open its doors to the hoi polloi! As new girl Charlotte and her fellow students settle in, they begin to realise that all is not what it seems at Trinity. Beneath the glamorous veneer of wealth and privilege lurks a much darker world, ruled by the mysterious Dandelion Club: a select group of over-privileged students used to getting their own way.