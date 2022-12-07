Not Available

Trinny and Susannah Undress... starts with Trinny and Susannah becoming acquainted with the couple who are experiencing difficulties in their relationship and due to receive a makeover. Trinny and Susannah do not know anything about the couple's situation and problems so they talk with them to establish what is lacking in their relationship and to see how it has changed from previous years. Trinny and Susannah then evaluate their clothing and ask the couple to put on an outfit in which they feel most confident.