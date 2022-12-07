Not Available

This drama is about a female figure skater, Lee Haru, who is hoping to make it big. Her life gets complicated when she meets her step-brother, Shin Hwal, after many years of being separated. Hwal's father and Haru's mother died tragically in a car accident. Hwal and his friends; Hae Yoon, Hyun Tae, and Sang Hee all work at the same ad agency. While Haru is trying to make her dreams come true, she unintentionally brings together her skating coach, Choi Soo In, and Hwal together. She didn't know that Soo In was her brother's ex-wife.