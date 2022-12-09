Triple j like a version

Not Available

Like a Version is a weekly segment on the Australian radio station Triple J. It involves Australian and international artists playing live in the Triple J studio, typically performing one of their own songs and then a cover version, hence the name of the segment. The title is wordplay on Like a Virgin. It was created by Mel Bampton as part of the Mel in the Morning program.[1] The segment was later moved to Robbie Buck's Drive program,[2] and then to the Breakfast Show.[3] Due to the intimate nature of the studio, the performance is often acoustic or otherwise stripped-back, however some bands have stretched this concept. The segment has grown in popularity over the years, leading to the release of compilation CDs featuring the best covers. Some particularly well-received covers have also made it into the Triple J Hottest 100. All Like a Version performances are filmed by Triple J and are made available on the Triple J website and YouTube channel. Like a Version is comparable to BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge and Irish Today FM's Even Better Than the Real Thing.