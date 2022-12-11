Not Available

Tripper's Day is a British television sitcom produced by Thames Television for ITV. The plot involved Leonard Rossiter as Norman Tripper, a Northern manager assigned to a London supermarket with a problematic staff. The programme is largely remembered for the negative critical reviews it received, and mainly for the fact that it was Rossiter's final television work, the actor dying between the broadcast of the second and third episodes. The series was brought back two years later with Bruce Forsyth in the lead role, under the new title Slinger's Day. In Canada and United States the series had a remake under the title Check it Out!, whilst in Sweden, comical duo Stefan & Krister starred in Full Frys, a TV series largely based on Tripper's Day and Check it Out!.