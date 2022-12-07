Tripping Over

Not Available

Five young people converge for a one night stop-over in Bangkok. Whether it was destined or just a metaphysical cock-up, what happens there will bind them together and profoundly alter the direction of their lives. The series follows the group, both together and separately as they travel to each other's countries or return home ­ some to reinvent themselves, others to find themselves. Woven through their stories are the lives of an older, but not necessarily wiser generation-still living the mistakes of their own twenties. Only one thing is certain, whatever your age, everything looks different from 11,000 miles away.