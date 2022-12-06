Not Available

Tripping the Rift is SciFi Channel's new comedy. Using CGI-animation and grotesque adult humour, Tripping the Rift is something new and exciting for the whole family. Providing that family is old enough to at least buy beer. Characters: Chode: The purple, yet frighteningly Kirkish,… More captain of the Jupiter 42. Has serious sexual issues. Has a penchant for petty theft, cheating and pornography. A true blue professional captain. Also part owner and captain of said vessel. Darph Bobo: The manic, stupid and utterly hateful Vader-spoof. Has the same homicidal tendencies as his Sith alter-ego, albeit more random in his delivery of punishment. Chode's arch-nemesis. Gus: Gus functions s both the ship's engineer and Chode's personal whipping boy. He has somewhat queer manners, which the other characters seem to find offensive. Bigots, all of them.