Tripping the Rift

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Tripping the Rift is SciFi Channel's new comedy. Using CGI-animation and grotesque adult humour, Tripping the Rift is something new and exciting for the whole family. Providing that family is old enough to at least buy beer. Characters: Chode: The purple, yet frighteningly Kirkish,… More captain of the Jupiter 42. Has serious sexual issues. Has a penchant for petty theft, cheating and pornography. A true blue professional captain. Also part owner and captain of said vessel. Darph Bobo: The manic, stupid and utterly hateful Vader-spoof. Has the same homicidal tendencies as his Sith alter-ego, albeit more random in his delivery of punishment. Chode's arch-nemesis. Gus: Gus functions s both the ship's engineer and Chode's personal whipping boy. He has somewhat queer manners, which the other characters seem to find offensive. Bigots, all of them.

Cast

Carmen ElectraSix of Nine
Maurice LaMarche
Stephen Root
Gina Gershon
Jenny McCarthySix of Nine
John Melendez

