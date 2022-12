Not Available

Triumph in the Skies 2 takes place a few years after airline pilot captain Sam (Francis Ng 吳鎮宇) marries Zoe (Myolie Wu 胡杏兒), a passenger service agent who was born with a severe heart condition. When Zoe dies, the introverted and mournful Sam resigns his position as pilot captain and spends a long vacation in England. There, he meets the heartbroken student pilot Holly (Fala Chen 陳法拉), who convinces him to return to Hong Kong to join Skylette Airlines.