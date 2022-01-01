Triumph of Love

Not Available

Triunfo del Amor is a Mexican telenovela, starring Maite Perroni, William Levy, and Victoria Ruffo as the main protagonists. Dominika Paleta, Guillermo García Cantú and Daniela Romo star as the main antagonists. It is based on El Privilegio de Amar produced in 1998, a remake of Delia Fiallo's classic Cristal produced in 1985. Triunfo del Amor won 3 awards in Premios TVyNovelas: Best female antagonist, best first actor, and best young lead actress. Canal de las Estrellas aired Triunfo del Amor on October 25, 2010, airing half hour episodes with Soy tu dueña from October 25 to November 5, 2010. From November 8, 2010 to June 26, 2011, one hour episodes were broadcast. Univision aired Triunfo del amor in the United States from January 3, 2011 to August 1, 2011 at 9pm/8pm central. During its run, Univision aired 2 hours of Triunfo del Amor from March 4 to March 29, 2011, and from May 16 to June 3, 2011 at 9pm central, due La reina del sur dominating the 10pm time slot.