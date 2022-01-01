Not Available

Trl UK is back on our screens with a brand new look. Yes MTV's trl is back bigger than ever. Coming direct from their brand new studio in Leicester Square. The Re-launch show was aired Friday 9th July 2004. The show is still fronted by the wacky Dave Berry with Emma Griffiths and Alex Zane with MTV News fronted by Tim Kash. This season promises to be even better than the last having moved from Camden to Leicester Square the studio now boasts a capacity of 80 audience members. Huge stars are already lined up for this amazing season including Usher, LL Cool J, Stars of the movie King Arthur, Kirsten Dunst, Tobie Maguire, and Nelly Furtado to name a few Remember the viewers choose the chart in this totally interactive show log on to the official trl website... http://www.mtv.co.uk/trl and decide which videos should be in the trl chart. Watch weekdays 4.30-5.30 pm With huge stars, Huge prizes Its gonna be ...Huge..