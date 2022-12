Not Available

Trolley Dollies was a 20-part TV documentary series aired on British digital network LIVING in 2005. It followed the lives of a number of Cabin Crew at UK charter airline Excel Airways. During the series, Excel Airways crew travelled to various countries. The show followed their lives both in and out of work, both on the aircraft and downroute on stop-overs at exotic destinations such as Tobago, Goa and Africa.