Trolltider

This Christmas calendar series wove in elements from folklore in a story about a group of little trolls. Under the stair to the humans' house lives Vätten. He has a great view of the clearing in the forest where the little trolls live. There are the troll sisters Tova and Kleva, who eventually change their names to Daisy and Gloria. There is the old man Gorm, who is guardian of the stump, and his son Kotte. They all belong to the little people who do not stand more than 12 centimeters tall. The deep forest is also home to the fairy Dorabella and the witch Mara.