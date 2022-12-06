Not Available

Troma’s Edge TV puts Troma’s unique spin on such diverse and hilarious topics as American politics and mass murder. Using “cutting-edge” special “effects”, each episode “mixes” classic blood, guts and hot sex in the midst of it all. Trent Haaga (Terror Firmer, Citizen Toxie), hosts the New York segments, while Tiffany Shepis (Tromeo & Juliet, Citizen Toxie), stars as super-Tromette Bulimia, who Tromanchors from Los Angeles. Of course, the expert hand of Troma president Lloyd Kaufman (creator of The Toxic Avenger) guides the Troma Team throughout the show!