Taking place some time between 'Tron' and 'Tron: Legacy', 'Tron: Uprising' tells the story of Beck, a young program who becomes the skillful leader of a revolution inside the computer world of The Grid. His mission is to free his home and friends from the reign of the villainous Clu 2, and his henchman, General Tesler. Beck will be trained by Tron—the greatest warrior the Grid has ever come to know. Tron will not only teach Beck the fighting and light cycle skills he needs to challenge this brutal military occupation, but he will be a guide and mentor to him as he grows beyond his youthful, impulsive nature into a courageous, powerful, strong leader. Destined to become the next Tron of the system, Beck adopts Tron's persona and becomes the archenemy of General Tesler and his oppressive forces.