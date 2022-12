Not Available

Five young geniuses try to find a solution to the only problem they can't solve, love. Isaac, Charles, Albert, Alexander, and Galileo, have never been in a relationship and they finally want to give it a shot. But there is a problem, they all suffer from a symptom whenever they are with the girls they like. But help comes in the form of Tito Jacks, Albert's playboy uncle, who promise to transform them into a cooler version of themselves.