The Worlds Largest Short Film Festival The Tropfest short film festival is held in Sydney, Australia each year. Sydney hosts the live event which is then broadcast live via satellite to venues in Canberra, Brisbane, Perth, Hobart, Melbourne and Adelaide. The festival's name is derived from the first year's location -- the Tropicana Cafe in Darlinghurst, an inner-eastern suburb of Sydney. Created by John Polson, the first festival was held in 1993 with the films projected onto a blank wall and was called the Tropicana Short Film Festival in that first year. In 2006 there were over 700 entrants and every year 16 finalists are screened in public parks and cafes around Australia. Sydney's annual audience of around 100,000 people attend The Domain to watch the finalists on three large video screens.