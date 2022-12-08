Trophy Wife

They say the third time’s the charm and reformed party girl Kate is hoping that’s true when she becomes Pete's third wife. She fell into his arms (literally) at a karaoke bar and a year later, Kate’s got an insta-family complete with three stepchildren and two ex-wives. Diane is ex-wife number one, an intense, over-achieving doctor and the mother of twin teenagers Hillary and Warren. Diane is quick to convey her withering disapproval of Kate’s barely tapped maternal instinct. Ex-wife number two, Jackie, is mother to adopted son Bert, and can pull Pete’s strings with her special blend of neurotic, new-ageyness. Juggling all this baggage is uncharted territory for Kate, who finds support with her best friend Meg, a party-hearty singleton and the only woman Kate knows who has less experience with kids than she does.
|Malin Åkerman
|Kate Harrison
|Bradley Whitford
|Pete Harrison
|Michaela Watkins
|Jackie Fisher
|Natalie Morales
|Meg Gomez
|Ryan Lee
|Warren Harrison
|Bailee Madison
|Hillary Harrison
