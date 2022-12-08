Not Available

Trot Lovers

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

JS Pictures

When she's not making ends meet, Choi Choon Hee hones her skills in trot music, an old-fashioned, but heartfelt genre. Her luck turns when she when she pairs up with Jang Joon Hyun, an arrogant songwriter who excels in pop hits, as well as Jo Geun Woo, a shrewd talent CEO. Choon Hee's star burns hot, but between work and love, can she overcome the haters and trot her way into success?

Cast

Jung Eun-jiChoi Choon-hee
Ji Hyun-wooJang Joon-hyun
Shin Sung-rokJo Geun-woo
Lee Se-youngPark Soo-in
Kang Nam GilChoi Myung-shik
Lee Yi-kyungShin Hyo-yeol

View Full Cast >

Images