Trouble Man

One day all of a sudden, a trouble befalls one man. That trouble snowballs into bigger troubles, one by one, pulling everyone around him in. A yakuza being chased by another yakuza, a mysterious woman who is being attacked, an otaku man with some sort of "power", a hit man who has lost his memory, and an old landlord. You can't miss even a second of the shocking confessions made by the residents of the apartment. A mystery upon another mystery, this is an intricately woven story. When all the pieces of the puzzles are put together, you will experience something you have never experienced before. A new experience will be felt through this fast-paced story. This is a serious comedy that will draw you in.