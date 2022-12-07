Not Available

"Business is not just a matter of dull figures and bureaucratic procedures, but covers the whole range of human experience. It makes stringent demands on qualities of character because it is about people - their dreams, their motivation and, in fact, their lives." - Sir John Harvey-Jones. The late Sir John Harvey-Jones was the business world's original reality TV star. More than a decade before Dragon's Den and the Apprentice took to the airwaves, Sir John's Troubleshooter show was a must-see on BBC2. Visiting struggling small firms and other organisations around the UK to offer them his advice on how best to turn around their fortunes, the show ran for five series in the 1990s.