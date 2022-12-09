Troy: Street Magic

Not Available

This stylish series showcases 25-year-old magician Troy Von Scheibner as he hits the streets of London to astound unsuspecting locals, tourists and hipsters alike with his distinctive blend of close-up magic and spectacular stunts. Taking inspiration from London’s iconic landmarks, Troy unveils such tricks as teleporting across the historic Tower Bridge and causing it to rain money in London’s financial quarter, provoking a mixture of mayhem and pure delirium in the lucky onlookers. Raised in London, Troy Von Scheibner began performing magic when he was 12 years old. Three years later he was named one of Great Britain’s top young magicians.