Truckers is a stop motion animated series, an adaptation of the first book of Terry Pratchett's The Bromeliad trilogy, produced in the UK by Cosgrove Hall for TV, then released on VHS as a feature length film. Faced with imminent extinction, and guided by a mysterious handheld black box, the surviving members of an alien race of small people - Nomes - embark upon a quest to find a new home, safe from the unwelcome attentions of us destructive humans...