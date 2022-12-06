Not Available

True Colors was an early 90's sitcom from FOX television that centered around the blending of families between an interracial couple. Ron Freeman and Ellen Davis marry, therefore creating a multitude of episodes centering around their new expanded family. Ron had two sons from his previous marriage, Lester and Terry Freeman, and Ellen had one daughter, Katie. Add the antics of Ellen's mother Sara, played by Nancy Walker and you have a full-fledged family focusing and trying to adjust to a common problem in everyday life looking beyond the exterior to learn about the interior. The show struggled with ratings and managed to last for two seasons. Frankie Faison played Ron Freeman in the first season, and Cleavon Little joined the cast as dad #2 until the sitcom's abrupt demise in 1992.