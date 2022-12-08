Not Available

Aphrodite Jones is a New York Times best selling author, specializing in non-fiction true crime stories. A noted national television commentator, her opinions are sought after by news programs such as The Today Show, Dateline NBC, and The O'Reilly Factor. Throughout Jones' 20-year career, her focus has been on shedding light on any crime that reveals the injustices within our society. Her book, "All She Wanted," was made into the major motion picture "Boys Don't Cry. True Crime with Aphrodite Jones is a new series for Investigation Discovery that will feature Jones delving into some of the most heinous murder cases and crimes of our time.