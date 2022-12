Not Available

Lai family has 4 children: One narcissist, one workaholic, one divorcee, and one social butterfly. None of which wanted to settle down. Lai parents think the kids may have been spoiled by the family fortune. To correct this problem, the parents issued the kids an ultimatum, get married within the year or be disinherited. Reluctantly, the kids scramble to find that true love they have missed all their lives.