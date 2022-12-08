Not Available

True stories of murder and mayhem morph into urban legends like the boogeyman or the monster under the bed – haunting our childhoods and scaring us throughout our lives. Investigation Discovery’s (ID) upcoming series TRUE NIGHTMARES brings to life the true stories that spawned these hair-raising tales, proving once again that truth will always be scarier than fiction. Performer Todd Robbins, best known for his fascination with eccentric and arcane forms of entertainment, brings his shadowy and sardonic self to deliver six spine-tingling episodes, revealing that sometimes, our fears aren’t mere figments of our imagination after all. Acting as an on-screen narrator, Robbins appears in and out of scenes, using his ominous tone and eerie charisma to masterfully weave together three stories each hour, playfully hinting that there is always more to the story to reveal.